Love beyond borders: US tourist marries Chitral hotel owner

PESHAWAR – A woman tourist from United States of America (USA) has tied the knot of a Pakistani man, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Chitral.
Clare Stephen fell in love with Anwar Ali, who is also a polo player and poet, during visit to the mountainous areas of Pakistan.
Ali told Urdu News that he met with Stephen an year ago when she stayed his hotel in Chitral, revealing that the US national, who had come to spend just few days, extended her trip to six months.
He said the foreign national, during her visit, liked the beauty of Chitral and later they decided to tie the knot. “We have solemnized Nikkah but the Walima ceremony will be held in his home town
The American woman told media that she accepted Anwar Ali as her husband because of his simplicity and moral values. “I have travelled around the world but Chitral is most beautiful,” she said.
Stephen said that she will go back to America after marriage but will try to spend most of her time in Chitral.
