Love beyond borders – American woman marries Pakistani TikToker in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Love has no boundaries as a 40-year-old American woman reached Pakistan to marry a Pakistani TikToker.

US woman Daniel, resident of Washington DC, reached Rawalpindi and married 27-year-old Pakistani TikToker Afshan Raj. Daniel has converted to Islam and changed her name to Hifza Afshan.

Talking to media, Afshan said that a few months ago, the woman liked and commented on one of his videos which ignited a conversation in the comments section. "I cannot believe that I have married Hafza," the TikToker said.

“There is a big difference between Daniel and my age, but I consider myself lucky that a non-Muslim converted to Islam because of me,” the TikToker added.

American woman said, “I like Eastern culture, clothes and mosques very much. Pakistan is a beautiful country. The people here are very simple and hospitable.”

