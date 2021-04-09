Love beyond borders – American woman marries Pakistani TikToker in Rawalpindi
Share
RAWALPINDI – Love has no boundaries as a 40-year-old American woman reached Pakistan to marry a Pakistani TikToker.
US woman Daniel, resident of Washington DC, reached Rawalpindi and married 27-year-old Pakistani TikToker Afshan Raj. Daniel has converted to Islam and changed her name to Hifza Afshan.
Talking to media, Afshan said that a few months ago, the woman liked and commented on one of his videos which ignited a conversation in the comments section. "I cannot believe that I have married Hafza," the TikToker said.
“There is a big difference between Daniel and my age, but I consider myself lucky that a non-Muslim converted to Islam because of me,” the TikToker added.
American woman said, “I like Eastern culture, clothes and mosques very much. Pakistan is a beautiful country. The people here are very simple and hospitable.”
Love knows no bounds… 23-year-old Pakistani man ... 10:27 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – A 23-year-old man in Punjab's Gujranwala district has married a 65-year-old Czech woman, who is also in ...
-
-
- Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes ...03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Saba Qamar's ex Azeem Khan takes a dig at Yasir Hussain02:55 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021