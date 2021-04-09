Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes viral

Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes viral
Pakistan showbiz stars including Resham, Hira Mani along with her husband Salman Saqib and others attended the birthday party of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Ch’s wife Nisa Hussain, who is also an emerging fashion designer, threw a beautiful birthday party followed by a Qawalli night.

Fawad Chaudhry got elected MNA from Jhelum in the 2018 general elections. He is also member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee since June 4, 2019. He also remained federal minister for information and broadcasting from August 20, 2018 to April 18, 2019.

In a video, film star Resham, Hira Mani, Salman Saqib and others can be seen dancing to the tune of a Qawali during the birthday party. 

In another video, Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faisal Chaudhry and other family members can be seen dancing and enjoying the birthday celebrations.

