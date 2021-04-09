Danaeer Mobeen and Ayesha Omar dress up for a 'Pawri' (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Danaeer Mobeen and Ayesha Omar dress up for a 'Pawri' (VIDEO)
Share

The Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen has become a constant part of the limelight. The young influencer is often seen hanging out with Hania Amir and Wajahat clan, but the latest celebrity she's meeting up with is Ayesha Omer.

The two ladies seem to be having the time of their life as the new viral video of Ayesha Omar getting ready for 'pawri' (party) gives full party vibes.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, the Bulblay star was spotted along with the Pawri girl Dananeer and her sister who are prepping Omer for some shoot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Dressed in a Pawri T-shirt, Ayesha laughs and beams with the two sisters as she poses for the camera. Netizens were quick to drop their reaction as the video went viral. Some found it absurd while others loved it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The 19-year-old propelled to unprecedented fame with her #PawriHoRaiHai video and now after getting thrust into the limelight, the fans keep tabs on her every move.

Earlier, Dananeer was spotted singing a heartfelt rendition of the Bollywood song Agar Tum Sath Ho.

Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ... 03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

The ‘Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen has many jewels to her crown, but lately, the 19-year-old influencer has been ...

More From This Category
Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad ...
03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
COVID-19 – Govinda tests negative in just six ...
04:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Love beyond borders – American woman marries ...
02:30 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Saba Qamar's ex Azeem Khan takes a dig at Yasir ...
02:55 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar bags Marvel's project
02:14 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Meera 'must leave US within 48 hours'
01:53 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes viral
03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr