COVID-19 – Govinda tests negative in just six days (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Govinda has recovered from the COVID-19 infection, six days after testing positive from the deadly infection.

The 57-year-old star revealed he was quarantined at home for a week. On Thursday, the Partner star released an official statement saying that he has tested negative and is doing fine.

Turning to his Instagram handle, he shared the happy news with his fans with a comic boomerang. "Apun aa gayela hain! "

"I have tested negative. We have done the RT-PCR test and the CT Scan as well to be double sure. There are absolutely no clinical symptoms," Govinda told his fans.

"I thank all my well-wishers for the countless good wishes, blessings & prayers because of which I was able to defeat the virus sooner. My big thank you to the medical team," he added.

India has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases as numerous stars have tested positive for the infection. Moreover, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others are battling the virus currently.