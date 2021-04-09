Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram
04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned a heartfelt note on social media by sharing a picture of her husband and daughter Aiyla.

The Australian lady took to Instagram and posted a photo of her husband Wasim Akram. In the picture, Wasim Akram can be seen carrying her little daughter Aiyla on his shoulders. The picture gives us major father-daughter goals.

Shaniera shared the post with a caption, “A daughter’s job should be to dream big, and her fathers is to make sure she doesn’t fall!”

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

