Dr Uzman Tariq becomes first ever Pakistani surgeon to top MRCS exam globally

A Pakistani doctor has brought laurels to the homeland with his brilliant achievement at an international examination participated by candidates from around the world, including India.

The young surgeon, Dr Muhammad Uzman Tariq, scored the highest marks in the MRCS examination, which is termed a crucial milestone in surgical career, among all four royal colleges of England and Ireland.

Tariq, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan, is the first Pakistani ever surgeon to achieve the landmark.

The Royal College of Surgeons England and Ireland holds the exam all over the world. Over 8,000 surgeons from the Gulf, Europe, Bangladesh and India take part in it to get the membership to the Royal College of Surgeons.

The brilliant surgeon is currently doing his FCPS training in general surgery from the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.