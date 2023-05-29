Asim Azhar collaborates with Shae Gill for upcoming song 'Bulleya'

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice.

Known for his soulful vocals and captivating performances, he has garnered a dedicated fan base with his musical prowess. His unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional musical experiences has solidified his position as one of Pakistan's most beloved artists.

Taking to social media, the talented artist shared a glimpse of his highly anticipated song, creating a wave of excitement among his followers. In the teaser, Azhar exudes his signature charm and charisma, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of the full track. Additionally, he has collaborated with the Pasoori starlet Shae Gill.

Buleya promises to be a musical masterpiece, showcasing Asim's versatility and knack for creating melodious compositions. The song is expected to captivate listeners with its heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies, and soul-stirring vocals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The song is set to release on tomorrow (May 30), leaving fans and admirers buzzing with anticipateion.

On the work front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer and many more.