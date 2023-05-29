UAE introduces service for renewing Emirates ID, Passport from abroad: Here's the procedure

DUBAI - In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new service that allows individuals to renew their Emirates ID card and passport even from outside the country.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced this change, streamlining the renewal process for Emirati citizens abroad.
To get this service, there are some conditions that individuals must meet, the most important of which is that the applicants must personally apply for the transaction through the authority's dedicated smart application, ensuring their rightful ownership of the documents. This requirement ensures the integrity and security of the renewal process.
Nasser Ahmed Al-Abdouli, the Director of Customer Happiness Management at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, explained the renewal process for Emirati ID cards from overseas.
In an interview with an Arabic daily, he emphasized that the authority now exclusively offers the renewal service through its smart application. As per the guidelines, applications submitted through printing centers or by individuals other than the document owner within the UAE will be rejected if it is determined that the person is outside the country.
During a media interaction, Al-Abdouli also emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines, particularly when taking photographs for the documents. Complying with the official dress code is also crucial to the process.
In an effort to maintain strict standards and ensure the integrity of the renewal process, the authority has outlined nine specific criteria that must be met for the acceptance of personal photos submitted through their smart systems regardless of age.
These are:
Wearing the official attire of the United Arab Emirates
Allowing head coverings in accordance with customs and traditions
Using a white background
Providing a high-quality and recent coloured photo taken within the last six months (35-40 mm)
Ensuring the head is positioned straight and parallel to the camera lens
Maintaining a neutral facial expression
Keeping both eyes open and facing the camera without coloured contact lenses
Ensuring that glasses do not obstruct the eyes or cause reflections
The image resolution should be at least 600 dots per inch, free from ink marks or wrinkles
The authority has urged all applicants to double-check the accuracy and validity of their ID numbers and expiration dates when applying for renewal or replacement as well as the correctness of the data entered in the electronic form before making the payment to avoid any delays in processing their transactions, Khaleej Times reported.
Moreover, individuals are advised to verify the accuracy of their phone numbers, email addresses, and preferred delivery methods indicated in the electronic form.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,505
