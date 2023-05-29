UAE introduces service for renewing Emirates ID, Passport from abroad: Here's the procedure

DUBAI - In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new service that allows individuals to renew their Emirates ID card and passport even from outside the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced this change, streamlining the renewal process for Emirati citizens abroad.

To get this service, there are some conditions that individuals must meet, the most important of which is that the applicants must personally apply for the transaction through the authority's dedicated smart application, ensuring their rightful ownership of the documents. This requirement ensures the integrity and security of the renewal process.

Nasser Ahmed Al-Abdouli, the Director of Customer Happiness Management at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, explained the renewal process for Emirati ID cards from overseas.

In an interview with an Arabic daily, he emphasized that the authority now exclusively offers the renewal service through its smart application. As per the guidelines, applications submitted through printing centers or by individuals other than the document owner within the UAE will be rejected if it is determined that the person is outside the country.

During a media interaction, Al-Abdouli also emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines, particularly when taking photographs for the documents. Complying with the official dress code is also crucial to the process.

In an effort to maintain strict standards and ensure the integrity of the renewal process, the authority has outlined nine specific criteria that must be met for the acceptance of personal photos submitted through their smart systems regardless of age.

These are:

Wearing the official attire of the United Arab Emirates

Allowing head coverings in accordance with customs and traditions

Using a white background

Providing a high-quality and recent coloured photo taken within the last six months (35-40 mm)

Ensuring the head is positioned straight and parallel to the camera lens

Maintaining a neutral facial expression

Keeping both eyes open and facing the camera without coloured contact lenses

Ensuring that glasses do not obstruct the eyes or cause reflections

The image resolution should be at least 600 dots per inch, free from ink marks or wrinkles

The authority has urged all applicants to double-check the accuracy and validity of their ID numbers and expiration dates when applying for renewal or replacement as well as the correctness of the data entered in the electronic form before making the payment to avoid any delays in processing their transactions, Khaleej Times reported.

Moreover, individuals are advised to verify the accuracy of their phone numbers, email addresses, and preferred delivery methods indicated in the electronic form.