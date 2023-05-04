Ayesha Omar teases her look in upcoming movie 'Taxali'

Pakistan’s beloved style icon, Ayesha Omar, is set to grace our screens in her upcoming film, ‘Taxali’, slated for release this Eid Ul Adha.

The 41-year-old megastar, who is an epitome of beauty with brains, started acting when she was a student and has been a part of numerous successful projects since. One of her most iconic roles was as 'Khoobsoorat' in the popular TV show Bulbulay that won hearts of many across the globe.

Omar took to Instagram to share her first look from the movie, featuring her on a rooftop, clad in a stunning camel-coloured ‘Shalwar Kameez’, accessorized with heavy jewels and traditional statement earrings. Her makeup is on point, and her long hair is tied up in a graceful lower bun.

"Revealing my first look from Taxali" captioned the Bulbulay star.

The film, written and directed by Abu Aleeha, is a suspenseful crime thriller, set in old Lahore, with a touch of folk wisdom and humour.

The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Iftikhar Thakur, Mehar Bano, Yasir Hussain, Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Babar Alo, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema.

On the work front, Omar will next be seen in Dhai Chaal and Money Back Guarantee.