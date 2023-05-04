Several churches set on fire in India

NEW DELHI – Several churches and dozens of houses were set on fire during the riots between tribal people and non-tribal people in the Indian state of Manipur.

In Imphal, the state capital, violent protests and attacks on one another's homes and property are still scene, according to Indian media.

Authorities have deployed hundreds of military personnel and cut off internet services after the deaths of six people in violent ethnic clashes.

Curfew was imposed in the eight most severely impacted districts. There were also reports of people getting burned.

The clashes broke out after tribal groups protested against demands by the Meitei ethnic community to be included under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.

Under Indian law, members of such tribes are given reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and discrimination.