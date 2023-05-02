Search

LifestyleWorld

'The Kerala Story' – Bollywood to release another anti-Muslim film ahead of India state elections

Noor Fatima 10:51 PM | 2 May, 2023
'The Kerala Story' – Bollywood to release another anti-Muslim film ahead of India state elections
Source: Adah Sharma (Instagram)

The Indian entertainment media has a knack for producing anti-Muslim and/or anti-Pakistani projects that tend to show a cliched and biased view of the life of Muslims and Pakistani people. Even after the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu turned out to be a cringe-inducing laughing stock, the industry did not take any notes. With yet another project in the pipeline, preparations for the release propaganda film, The Kerala Story, have been completed before the elections in India.

This new film will be released in Indian theaters on May 5. Many political and social figures, including the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, have called it ''propaganda.''

The Kerala Story claims that around 32 thousand women went missing from Kerala and joined ISIS, after accepting Islam and have been sent to other countries of the world for terrorist activities, especially in the states of Iraq and Syria. 

According to Indian media portals, the Chief Minister of Kerala accused the film's producer and writer, Vipul Amrit Lal Shah of promoting the propaganda of Sangh Parivar through the film, which aims to use "'Love Jihad." 

In a statement, the CM said, "The trailer of the Hindi film The Kerala Story, which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the centre of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala."

"It is necessary to see propaganda films and their Muslim alienation in the background of various efforts being made by Sangh Parivar to gain an advantage in electoral politics in Kerala. It is part of a systematic move to frame the 'love jihad' allegations which were rejected by the investigating agencies, the courts and even the Union Home Ministry. G Kishan Reddy, the then MoS Home who is a minister in the cabinet even today had replied in the Parliament that there is no such thing as 'love jihad,'" he added.

"Seeing that Parivar politics does not work in Kerala like in other places, they are trying to spread division politics through fake stories and movies. The Sangh Parivar is spreading such myths without any facts and evidence. The big lie that 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State was what we saw in the trailer of the film.  This fake story is the product of the Sangh Parivar's lie factory," the CM shared.

The film discredited the Kerala state by showing it as a hotbed of religious extremism.

Many socio-political leaders of India have rejected the allegations made in this film by announcing a boycott of the film. CPI(M) MP, John Brittas, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded action against the project. Brittas claimed that 32,000 women converting and joining terrorist forces is "absolutely rubbish and fallacious."

Shashi Tharoor added, "It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story."

On the flip side, the lead actress Ada Sharma, defended her project.

"#TheKeralaStory isn't about, elections , agenda, religion vs religion.. it is about something much bigger. LIFE and DEATH ! It is about Terrorism vs Humanity. Calling it propaganda is covering up the story of each girl whose life was destroyed," she tweeted.  

The Legislative Assembly elections in the Indian state of Karnataka are scheduled to be held on 10 May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. 

India fanning anti-Pakistan agenda in multiple domains: DG ISPR

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

US commission again recommends India for blacklist over human rights violations

02:27 PM | 2 May, 2023

After 6 deaths, India catches elephant that loved rice

10:51 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Turkiye becomes another Muslim nation to join club of nuclear power countries

07:35 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Shaan Mukherji calls out Indian trolls after getting backlash for wishing his Muslim fans on Eid

03:02 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together

04:48 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

First Muslim country's lunar expedition enters lunar orbit but fails to land

03:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as ...

12:59 AM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 2, 2023 

08:04 AM | 2 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.72 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.65 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 2, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,000 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: