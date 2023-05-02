OST of new drama serial 'Jhoom' featuring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani wins hearts

Geo TV is known for producing high-quality romances for its viewers, and this time is no different.

Haroon Kadwani, son of producer Abdullah Kadwani, gained popularity from his role in the hit telefilm Ruposh. He will be starring alongside Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas in the new drama serial Jhoom. Despite age difference between the two actors, their chemistry appears to be strong in their upcoming project.

After generating buzz with its teaser, Jhoom has now released its OST. The song titled "Mulaqatein" is written by Ali Abbas Zaidi and composed and sung by Schumaila Rehmat Hussain. The song's mellow melody perfectly captures the budding romance between the show's lead characters.

The music video complements the song's ambience, featuring a picturesque location with a serene sea in the background, which adds to the overall charm of the drama.

Known for her acting prowess in drama serials like Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans and Badshah Begum, Zara Noor Abbas was recently seen in Love Life Ka Law and Parey Hut Love. She will next be seen in Aan. Meanwhile, Kadwani has starred in Teri Meri Kahani and Flirting Ke Side Effects.