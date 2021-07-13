Mehwish Hayat drops a cryptic post about her mood and love life
Web Desk
12:14 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Mehwish Hayat drops a cryptic post about her mood and love life
Share

Punjab Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame and won numerous awards and praises for her stellar performances throughout her career. 

Wooing the audience with drama serials and films, the Dillagi star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.

As she rose to unprecedented popularity, her massive fan following has always been curious about her private life. This time around, Hayat left them speculating as she shared a cryptic post about her romantic mood.

Turning to Instagram, the Load Wedding star shared a post, showing her sitting against a wall that reflects her mood in the light:  "In The Mood for Love" and she captioned the post: "For real!"

Earlier, Mehwish's dance video went viral, in which the star can be seen grooving to a hit tune at a Mehndi event.

Hayat is the most bankable female superstar of Pakistani cinema. Despite unnecessary criticism, she is unapologetic when it comes to her career and lifestyle choices. 

Moreover, Mehwish was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in March 2019.

Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video goes viral 03:30 PM | 11 Jul, 2021

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. She was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade ...

More From This Category
Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?
11:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Hania Aamir gives fans major fitness goals in new ...
11:38 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Watch – Imran Ashraf enthralls fans with his ...
11:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his ...
06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul’s Burcu Kıratlı stuns fans in latest ...
06:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on ...
05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?
11:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr