Mehwish Hayat drops a cryptic post about her mood and love life
Punjab Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame and won numerous awards and praises for her stellar performances throughout her career.
Wooing the audience with drama serials and films, the Dillagi star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.
As she rose to unprecedented popularity, her massive fan following has always been curious about her private life. This time around, Hayat left them speculating as she shared a cryptic post about her romantic mood.
Turning to Instagram, the Load Wedding star shared a post, showing her sitting against a wall that reflects her mood in the light: "In The Mood for Love" and she captioned the post: "For real!"
Earlier, Mehwish's dance video went viral, in which the star can be seen grooving to a hit tune at a Mehndi event.
Hayat is the most bankable female superstar of Pakistani cinema. Despite unnecessary criticism, she is unapologetic when it comes to her career and lifestyle choices.
Moreover, Mehwish was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' in March 2019.
Mehwish Hayat drops a cryptic post about her mood and love life
