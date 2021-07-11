Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video goes viral

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. She was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Mehwish is unapologetic when it comes to her career and fashion choices.

The Load Wedding star won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves during the mehndi of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson. Other stars also spotted on the occasion.

The dance video of Mehwish Hayat went viral on the social media. In the viral video, Adnan Siddiqui, Yasir Nawaz and others can be seen dancing along with Mehwish Hayat.

The wedding festivities of Shahmeer Shunaid, the grandson of the president of HUM Network are circulating on social media from past few days. Last night, many celebrities attended the mehndi night of Shahmeer Shunaid.