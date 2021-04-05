Govinda tests positive as India's Covid-19 surge worsens
Web Desk
12:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Govind Arun Ahuja alias Govinda has contracted coronavirus, the actor's wife confirmed.

Wife Ahuja added that the 57-year-old tested positive this morning and his symptoms are absolutely mild. Govinda has isolated himself and is currently under home quarantine following all necessary COVID-19 protocols, she added.

Several celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, has now been hospitalised. The Khiladi actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani hospital on Sunday.

India has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases as over 100,000 new infections were recorded Sunday - the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began.

