Web Desk
01:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Lahore: CTD foils major terror bid on Easter Sunday
LAHORE – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday successfully foiled a major terror attack arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to a banned organization in Punjab capital.

The counter-terror official received information about two ‘terrorists’ who were present near Gulshan Ravi, Lahore.

CTD then conducted the intelligence operation and arrested two terror suspects, Muhib Ullah and Muhammad Hanif Tayab. The duo was planning to target minority worship places in Lahore.

The arrested suspect Muhib Ullah is a proclaimed offender carrying Rs2.5 million head money. Explosives, grenades, and weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.

