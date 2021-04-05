WATCH – Misbah ul Haq's wife shares mid-air paragliding scenes from Malam Jabba

SWAT – The wife of former Pakistani captain Misbahul Haq shared a video from mid-air paragliding session on her social media account.

Uzma Khan, a painter by profession, displayed the same sporty spirits as her 46-year-old husband. In the latest adventurous clip, Khan can be seen enjoying the beauty of Malam Jabba during her paragliding session.

The viral video recorded from a sports camera goes viral in which Uzma can be seen holding the camera while enjoying the adventure sport near the Hindu Kush range of the Swat Valley.

She shared the clip with her fans on social site Twitter where the users appreciated the scenic beauty and Khan’s love for adventure.