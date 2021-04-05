WATCH – Pakistan’s blind cricket team go #Pawri after T20I series win over India

DHAKA – Pakistan’s blind cricket team are celebrating their win over arch-rival India in the tri-nation T20I series by recreating the viral Pawri meme.

The captain took the lead and filmed the viral clip with the rest of the team supporting him by celebrating in the background.

Here come the Best ever version of #pawrihoraihai by Pakistan Blind Cricket team after defeat India in Final ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CiyfQhV3mY — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) April 4, 2021

‘This is me, this is my team, and we are doing Pawri after defeating India,’ the captain can be seen recreating the February viral sensation with the squad.

Pakistan's squad defeated India by 58 runs during the blind cricket Twenty20 series at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Bangladesh's capital.

Pakistan had set a target of 186 runs batting first courtesy Badar Munir’s 27-ball half-century that included four sixes. India could only manage to score 127 at a loss of nine wickets in the limited over’s fixture.