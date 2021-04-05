WATCH – Pakistan’s blind cricket team go #Pawri after T20I series win over India
Web Desk
02:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan’s blind cricket team go #Pawri after T20I series win over India
Share

DHAKA – Pakistan’s blind cricket team are celebrating their win over arch-rival India in the tri-nation T20I series by recreating the viral Pawri meme.

The captain took the lead and filmed the viral clip with the rest of the team supporting him by celebrating in the background.

‘This is me, this is my team, and we are doing Pawri after defeating India,’ the captain can be seen recreating the February viral sensation with the squad.

Pakistan's squad defeated India by 58 runs during the blind cricket Twenty20 series at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Bangladesh's capital.

Pakistan beat India by 58 runs in T20I series ... 03:05 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

DHAKA – The blind cricket of Pakistan has thrashed arch-rival India by 58 runs in the ongoing tri-nation T20 ...

Pakistan had set a target of 186 runs batting first courtesy Badar Munir’s 27-ball half-century that included four sixes. India could only manage to score 127 at a loss of nine wickets in the limited over’s fixture.

Dananeer aka #Pawri girl hit by video leak scandal 11:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Another Pakistani influencer has landed in a controversy over a leaked explicit video. This times its, ...

More From This Category
WATCH – Misbah ul Haq's wife shares mid-air ...
02:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Dadu cop beats up labourer for not ...
11:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
CCTV footage of people stealing hand sanitizer in ...
02:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Indian sculptor pays tribute to late Shaukat Ali
12:35 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
PAKvRSA – Fakhar's 193 in vain as South Africa ...
09:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to ...
11:55 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
02:57 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr