Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday
Share
Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her impeccable acting skills and huge fan following across the globe. Turning 37, Qamar rang her birthday in like a true diva with the industries bigwigs and her intimate friends spotted at the festivities.
Reflecting on the lovely birthday wishes she received, there is a burgeoning list of stars and friends who jumped onto the bandwagon to wish the Baaghi star.
Mawra Hocane, Sami Khan, Momal Sheikh, Areeba Habib and Azfar Rehman posted a throwback picture sending her co-star regards.
The Baari crooner Bilal Saeed was also present at Qamar's birthday bash and wished the Saba with an adorable picture.
Saba Qamar turns 37 10:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and TV presenter Saba Qamar Zaman received love and sweet birthday wishes from her ...
- ‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three family members, ...06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells Pakistanis via telephone ...06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' ...05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Senate adopts resolution to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to public05:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021