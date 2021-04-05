Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday

Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her impeccable acting skills and huge fan following across the globe. Turning 37, Qamar rang her birthday in like a true diva with the industries bigwigs and her intimate friends spotted at the festivities.

Reflecting on the lovely birthday wishes she received, there is a burgeoning list of stars and friends who jumped onto the bandwagon to wish the Baaghi star.

Mawra Hocane, Sami Khan, Momal Sheikh, Areeba Habib and Azfar Rehman posted a throwback picture sending her co-star regards.

The Baari crooner Bilal Saeed was also present at Qamar's birthday bash and wished the Saba with an adorable picture.