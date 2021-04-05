Saba Qamar turns 37

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and TV presenter Saba Qamar Zaman received love and sweet birthday wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz personalities as she turns 37 on Monday.

The Baaghi actress shared her joyous moments on the photo-sharing platform Instagram where she can be seen receiving different gifts along with luscious desserts.

The actress, who showed her belly dance skills in January, had also posted a sizzling video with her friend grooving to the song in front of her car, on the road, at midnight.

Besides the birthday celebrations, the nuptials between Qamar and Australian-based blogger wedding news come into the limelight after the 37-year-old called off her wedding, citing personal reasons.

‘I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan; we are not getting married now.’, she posted after Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman.