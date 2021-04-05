Saba Qamar turns 37
Web Desk
10:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Saba Qamar turns 37
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and TV presenter Saba Qamar Zaman received love and sweet birthday wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz personalities as she turns 37 on Monday.

The Baaghi actress shared her joyous moments on the photo-sharing platform Instagram where she can be seen receiving different gifts along with luscious desserts.

The actress, who showed her belly dance skills in January, had also posted a sizzling video with her friend grooving to the song in front of her car, on the road, at midnight.

Besides the birthday celebrations, the nuptials between Qamar and Australian-based blogger wedding news come into the limelight after the 37-year-old called off her wedding, citing personal reasons.

Saba Qamar calls off her wedding with Azeem Khan 01:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

The whirlwind Instagram romance has officially ended as Pakistan's superstar Saba Qamar has called it quits with Azeem ...

‘I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan; we are not getting married now.’, she posted after Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman.

Oops! Saba Qamar drops a major hint about her ... 06:08 PM | 25 Mar, 2021

Saba Qamar has confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot. Initially, the Cheekh star sparked rumours when she ...

More From This Category
Daily Pakistan's Yasir Shami to host Geo's ...
12:06 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf’s swimming video goes viral
12:00 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun calls Ayeza Khan ‘the ...
04:10 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir stuck in Turkey 
02:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Sajal Aly hits 7 million followers on Instagram
01:16 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Akshay Kumar in quarantine after testing positive ...
11:16 AM | 4 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar turns 37
10:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr