Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's upcoming film's trailer release is here!

The Sultan of Bollywood alongside the Punjabi barbie doll, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, are ready to take the internet by storm with the trailer release of their upcoming action-comedy thriller Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The duo met on the most popular Indian show Bigg Boss, and the rest is history. From their comical interactions to their latest offering, Khan and Gill have so much to offer.

Khan and Gill both took to their official Instagram handles to share the teaser showing that the trailer will release on April 10. The poster began with a close-up shot of the Wanted actor's hand with his signature braclete. The Bodyguard star gave an intense look while holding a bloody dagger in his hand.

With a star-studded cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vekatesh Daggubati, and others, Khan will end his four-year hiatus with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and will hit the floors on April 21.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Gill, on the other hand, will also be seen in 100%.