Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's upcoming film's trailer release is here!

The Sultan of Bollywood alongside the Punjabi barbie doll, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, are ready to take the internet by storm with the trailer release of their upcoming action-comedy thriller Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The duo met on the most popular Indian show Bigg Boss, and the rest is history. From their comical interactions to their latest offering, Khan and Gill have so much to offer.
Khan and Gill both took to their official Instagram handles to share the teaser showing that the trailer will release on April 10. The poster began with a close-up shot of the Wanted actor's hand with his signature braclete. The Bodyguard star gave an intense look while holding a bloody dagger in his hand.
With a star-studded cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vekatesh Daggubati, and others, Khan will end his four-year hiatus with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and will hit the floors on April 21.
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.
Gill, on the other hand, will also be seen in 100%.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
