Pakistan beat India by 58 runs in T20I series (VIDEO)
Share
DHAKA – The blind cricket of Pakistan has thrashed arch-rival India by 58 runs in the ongoing tri-nation T20 series in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
Indian team failed to achieve the target of 186 runs set by Pakistan team and could manage to score only 127/9 in limited over’s match.
Pakistani batsman Badar Munir, PCB Blind Cricket Player of the year 2016, scored 50 off 27 balls. He made four sixes and led the team green to a strong position. Moin Aslam scored 33 while captain Nisar Ali made 30 runs. Meanwhile the captain, Nisar Ali contributed with 30 runs.
On the other side, the current captain of India’s blind team Ajay Kumar Reddy got two wickets.
The best two teams will clash in the final scheduled to be played on April 8.
Pakistan, India to face off in T20 cricket series ... 07:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan and Indian blind cricket teams will face off in a three-nation T20 series to be played Dhaka ...
- Covid-19 – Here's all you need to know about Sputnik-V vaccine's ...04:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Atif Aslam shocked and saddened over Indian singer's death in car ...04:25 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
- End of road for PDM as five parties to form new bloc without PPP, ANP03:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- This man is first serving British police officer convicted of ...03:32 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
- Whose birthday Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating in style?03:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Kapil Sharma celebrates 40th birthday02:39 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021