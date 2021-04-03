Pakistan beat India by 58 runs in T20I series (VIDEO)
DHAKA – The blind cricket of Pakistan has thrashed arch-rival India by 58 runs in the ongoing tri-nation T20 series in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Indian team failed to achieve the target of 186 runs set by Pakistan team and could manage to score only 127/9 in limited over’s match.

Pakistani batsman Badar Munir, PCB Blind Cricket Player of the year 2016, scored 50 off 27 balls. He made four sixes and led the team green to a strong position. Moin Aslam scored 33 while captain Nisar Ali made 30 runs. Meanwhile the captain, Nisar Ali contributed with 30 runs.

On the other side, the current captain of India’s blind team Ajay Kumar Reddy got two wickets.

The best two teams will clash in the final scheduled to be played on April 8.

