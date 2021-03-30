Pakistan, India to face off in T20 cricket series next month
KARACHI – Pakistan and Indian blind cricket teams will face off in a three-nation T20 series to be played Dhaka next month.
Besides Pakistan and India, the series will also be played by Bangladesh, the host country. The tournament will begin from April 2.
An official of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said that the squad will leave for Bangladesh tomorrow (Wednesday), adding that all players and officials have tested negative for COVID-19 in recent tests.
He further said that the opener will be played between India and Bangladesh on April 2 while Pakistan will take on the host country on April 3.
Traditional rivals Pakistan and India will face off on April 4 and April 7. The visiting team will also played a match against Bangladesh on April 6.
The best two teams will clash in the final to be played on April 8.
