PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in reply to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter said that people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.

Modi had sent the letter to PM Imran Khan on the eve of the Pakistan Day, stating that India “wants cordial relations with people of Pakistan”. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” the letter read.

PM Imran Khan in his response said: “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India”.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” he stressed.

PM Imran Khan writes a reply to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's letter emphasizing resolving all the outstanding issues between Pakistan and India including the dispute of Kashmir.

“Creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue,” Imran Khan wrote.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Pakistan premier added.