PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day

08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in reply to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter said that people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.

Modi had sent the letter to PM Imran Khan on the eve of the Pakistan Day, stating that India “wants cordial relations with people of Pakistan”. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” the letter read.

India's Modi, Bangladesh's Hasina extend best ... 09:48 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s premier Sheikh Hasina have extended wishes ...

PM Imran Khan in his response said: “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India”.

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” he stressed.

“Creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue,” Imran Khan wrote.

“I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Pakistan premier added.

India suspends export of coronavirus vaccine 07:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

NEW DELHI – The Modi-led Indian government has suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines for at least two ...

More From This Category
PM Imran approves ‘historic’ development ...
08:49 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
In a first, Pakistan announces birth of calves ...
07:14 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Annual Tableeghi Ijtima in Islamabad postponed ...
06:14 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Hammad Azhar assumes charge of Pakistan's Finance ...
05:48 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Punjab office of Tourist Services' department ...
05:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
PM Imran fully recovered from COVID-19, announces ...
05:07 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record
07:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr