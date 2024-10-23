Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Zimbabwe set new world record for highest score in T20I match

Zimbabwe Set New World Record For Highest Score In T20i Match

Zimbabwe set a new record for the highest score in a T20 international match on Wednesday.

In a regional qualifier match for the ICC T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe won the toss against Gambia and opted to bat first, scoring 344 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.

Sikandar Raza showcased aggressive batting, remaining unbeaten with 133 runs off 43 balls, including 15 sixes and seven fours.

In pursuit of the target, the Gambia team collapsed for just 54 runs in 14.4 overs.

Previously, the highest score in T20 International cricket was 314 runs, achieved by Nepal against Mongolia in 2023.

