TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
Wedding festivities are in full swing as Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event.
Dressed to the nines, the couple opted for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau. The bride looked divine while the groom looked quite handsome.
Here are some pictures of the two tying the knot.
Held on Sunday night, the wedding ceremony was held in Lahore, according to some media outlets.
Zulqarnain also took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the nikkah with Kanwal.
Earlier, pictures and video clips of Mayoun functions started circulating on the web. Fans and fellow TikTokers extended best wishes to the newlyweds.
