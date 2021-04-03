TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to tie the knot
11:55 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
TikTok star Kanwal Aftab has shared charming pictures and video clips of his Mayoun functions as she all set to tie the knot with tiktoker Chaudhry Zulqarnain.
The gorgeous, on the Instagram, can be seen donning yellow shalwar qameez and displaying her stunning mehndi designs.
In a collage, she captioned a pictured as “Alhumdulillah Kanwal Zulqarani”.
Meanwhile, Zulqarnain has shared videos of the Dholki night when the bride-to-be can be seen wearing orange dress with multi-colored dupata, giving a relief to soaring eyes.
Fans have congratulated the couple on the start of their new life.
