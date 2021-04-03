TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to tie the knot

11:55 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to tie the knot
Share

TikTok star Kanwal Aftab has shared charming pictures and video clips of his Mayoun functions as she all set to tie the knot with tiktoker Chaudhry Zulqarnain.

The gorgeous, on the Instagram, can be seen donning yellow shalwar qameez and displaying her stunning mehndi designs.

In a collage, she captioned a pictured as “Alhumdulillah Kanwal Zulqarani”.

Meanwhile, Zulqarnain has shared videos of the Dholki night when the bride-to-be can be seen wearing orange dress with multi-colored dupata, giving a relief to soaring eyes. 

Fans have congratulated the couple on the start of their new life.

More From This Category
MTJ – Maulana Tariq Jameel launches own ...
11:23 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery requests for ...
10:38 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Hania Aamir finds her 'twin' at US beach party ...
08:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
What’s Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt doing ...
07:35 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Indian army just shut down military farms after ...
07:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off ...
06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain all set to tie the knot
11:55 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr