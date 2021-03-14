IN PICS: Ramsha Salahuddin’s wedding celebrations kick off

01:40 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
IN PICS: Ramsha Salahuddin's wedding celebrations kick off
KARACHI – The wedding celebrations of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Ramsha Salahuddin have started.

Taking it to her official Instagram, the actress shared beautiful pictures and videos of her Mehandi ceremony. She can be seen wearing heavy make-up for the event, while the fiancé Imran Latif can be seen donning in green.

Earlier, the actress shared photos of the bridal shower in which she can be seen wearing a pink dress while standing with showbiz stars.

IN PICS: Ramsha Salahuddin's wedding celebrations kick off
