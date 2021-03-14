Good news for expat workers as Saudi Arabia reforms ‘Kafala’ sponsorship system
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Good news for expat workers as Saudi Arabia reforms ‘Kafala’ sponsorship system
Share

RIYADH – In a historic action in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has reformed its “Kafala” sponsorship system.

With the end of this long due sponsorship system, Labour Reform Initiative (LRI) has taken effect from Sunday (today) and it will give expatriate workers freedom to secure exit and re-entry visas. The workers can now receive the final passport exit stamp and gain employment in the Kingdom without the permission of a sponsor.

Earlier in November 2020, the ‘Labour Relation Initiative’, was announced by the kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development which allows expatriate workers labour mobility, as well as amends existing exit procedures.

Saudi Arabia announces labour reforms, removes ... 12:53 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia unveiled Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) on Wednesday to improve the relationship between ...

The foreign workers can now transfer their sponsorship from one employer to another and the requirement for their former employer’s approval is abolished.

The new services will be available to the expat workers through the smartphone application and the electronic web portal of the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development.

It is also expected to ease disputes between employers and expatriate workers. The Labour Reform Initiative will also complement several similar initiatives to improve the efficiency of the local job market including the electronic documentation of all labour contracts.

More From This Category
‘No culture, no future’ - French actor strips ...
03:49 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
New Zealand’s PM reiterates support for Muslims ...
10:09 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
Modi takes another illegal move to 'Indianise' ...
09:08 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
UN launches COVID-19 vaccine campaign in Urdu
03:26 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine ...
11:44 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Israel, Cyprus, Greece hold joint maritime drills ...
09:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moammar Rana’s mother dies of COVID-19 complications
03:12 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr