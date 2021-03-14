‘No culture, no future’ - French actor strips naked at Oscars to protest against Covid restrictions

PARIS – French actress Corinne Masiero on Friday stripped naked on stage during the Cesar Awards ceremony to protest against the closure of cinemas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old shocked the attendants by stripping naked on the Oscars’ stage. The message written on the back of the protesting actor stated "No culture, no future".

Appealing to French authorities for support during the hard times, Masiero had another slogan on her torso which can be translated as ‘Give us back art, Give us our money back’.

She wore donkey attire over a blood-stained dress before stripping on stage. Speaking at the stage after stripping naked, she said my children can go to high street clothes chain but not the cinema, it's incomprehensible.

Cinemas and theatres have been shut in France for more than three months and the country has seen mounting protests in recent weeks over the closure of cultural activities.