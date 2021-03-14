Video of aerial firing by ex-husband of PM Imran's wife goes viral

LAHORE – A day after the clip of aerial firing in Ibrahim Manika’s marriage ceremony went viral, a new video of Khawar Farid Maneka has surfaced online in which he can be seen firing shots in the air.

The video posted by Pakistani journalist Adeel Raja is doing rounds on social media in which netizens are lambasting at the poor law and order situation in the Punjab province. Adeel mentioned IGP Punjab and wrote when will he be arrested?

جی آئی جی پنجاب۔۔ اس مانیکے کو کب گرفتار کر کے فوٹو سوشل میڈیا پر ڈالی جائے گی یا پنجاب پلس کے گبرو صرف دس دس سال کے بچے پکڑتی ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/JI2DlaRd5l — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) March 13, 2021

According to the sources, all these videos are captured during the wacky celebrations of Ibrahim Manika's wedding.

Following this, a large number of people including primetime host and journalist Rauf Kalasra took to Twitter and mentioned the top officials to take notice of the incident. 'I am impressed how a single man has emasculated the entire force of Punjab police', he wrote while slamming the provincial law enforcers.

مجھے تو شادی کی خوشی میں فائرنگ سے زیادہ بیک گراونڈ میں بجتے ڈھول نے زیادہ مزا دیا ہے— https://t.co/l1MONVwB1o — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) March 13, 2021

Khawar Maneka is the former husband of Bushra Bibi, who is now the First Lady of Pakistan after she married to Imran Khan months before he became the prime minister of the South Asian country.