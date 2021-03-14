Video of aerial firing by ex-husband of PM Imran's wife goes viral
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Video of aerial firing by ex-husband of PM Imran's wife goes viral
Share

LAHORE – A day after the clip of aerial firing in Ibrahim Manika’s marriage ceremony went viral, a new video of Khawar Farid Maneka has surfaced online in which he can be seen firing shots in the air.

The video posted by Pakistani journalist Adeel Raja is doing rounds on social media in which netizens are lambasting at the poor law and order situation in the Punjab province. Adeel mentioned IGP Punjab and wrote when will he be arrested? 

According to the sources, all these videos are captured during the wacky celebrations of Ibrahim Manika's wedding.

Video of aerial firing at wedding of Khawar ... 01:09 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – A video clip of firing shots into the air during the wedding ceremony of Ibrahim Manika went viral on ...

Following this, a large number of people including primetime host and journalist Rauf Kalasra took to Twitter and mentioned the top officials to take notice of the incident. 'I am impressed how a single man has emasculated the entire force of Punjab police', he wrote while slamming the provincial law enforcers.

 Khawar Maneka is the former husband of Bushra Bibi, who is now the First Lady of Pakistan after she married to Imran Khan months before he became the prime minister of the South Asian country. 

More From This Category
Peshawar becomes first Pakistani city to ...
06:42 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Twitter remains divided on UoL couple's expulsion ...
05:04 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
‘No culture, no future’ - French actor strips ...
03:49 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Indian troops kill another young Kashmiri in ...
05:32 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to launch first ever Islamabad Security ...
02:02 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
IN PICS: Ramsha Salahuddin’s wedding ...
01:40 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas turns 30
05:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr