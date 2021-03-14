Indian troops kill another young Kashmiri in IIOJ&K
SRINAGAR – Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have shot a youth dead in a fake encounter in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Shopian district, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Sunday.
The barbaric act was committed during a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of district.
Meanwhile, during their illegal raids, Indian troops arrested eight youths and labelled them as over-ground workers of a 'militant' organisation.
Indian troops launched cordon and search operation in Baramulla and Shopore districts.
The troops conducted house to house raids and sealed entry points.
