Peshawar becomes first Pakistani city to introduce bike sharing system

PESHAWAR – TransPeshawar has formally launched Zu Bicycle Sharing System in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The launching ceremony was held at the Peshawar University.

Finance & Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash. secretary Transport, secretary Finance, Chief Executive Officer TransPeshawar Fayyaz Khan and others attended the event.

The CEO of the TransPeshawar gave a detailed briefing on the Zu Bicycle Sharing System and its core features followed by all other aspects which had been designed in the largest interest of the public.

Addressing the ceremony, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said residents of Peshawar, especially students would get easy transportation services with the induction of the Zu Bicycle Sharing System.

“The system is one of a kind, designed to facilitate the public at large and would soon be replicated in other cities of the province”, said Shah Muhammad Wazir while addressing the ceremony.

Ziaullah Bangash hoped the system would help lessen the load of traffic in the city and help make the environment clean and green. Later, the cabinet members inaugurated the system by taking the cycle rides.