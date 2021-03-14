One of UoL students who were expelled for hugging on campus pens down apology

LAHORE – Shehryar Rana, a former student of University of Lahore who was expelled along with another student after their proposal on campus went viral on social media, has come forth with a written apology over the matter.

In his Facebook post, Rana came out in support of the girl and has pleaded to stop character assassination of the girl.

“AOA! I want to say that in this case the whole mistake was mine and i am sorry for all this, I humbly request you please do not talk about her character she is very noble girl if there is anyone who is characterless then he is me”, he wrote in defense of the girl who proposed him.

Both the students were expelled from University of Lahore on Friday for hugging on campus and people are divided if it was the right decision.

According to a statement issued by the varsity registrar, a disciplinary committee was scheduled on 12th of March at 10:30am but both the students failed to show up. The committee then took the final decision and banned the students from entering any of their campuses.

The university says they violated Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct. These rules are not published online.

Multiple videos surfaced the internet where a young woman can be seen holding roses and cards. She then gets down on one knee and proposes to her fellow student standing in front of her. He accepts the roses and pulls her in a tight hug while the surrounding crowd cheers for them.

The video spread like wildfire on social media after which the disciplinary action was taken against them resulting in their expulsion.

Netizens are divided over the matter and most people are demanding proof if ever educational institutions dismissed services of teachers who have harassed students or who got involved in an affair with their students.