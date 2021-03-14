Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on Sunday.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Request for prayers," he wrote.
I have tested postive for covid -19. Request for prayers.— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) March 14, 2021
National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar prayed for his recovery, acknowledging his untiring efforts, he said that Shafqaat played “a very important role” in curbing the spread of the disease in the capital city.
"Hope you get well soon," he said.
Allah jald shifayab karey. You have played a very important role in controlling the spread of covid in Islamabad. Hope you get well soon https://t.co/wPrkL0gEsl— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 14, 2021
Shafqaat’s parents have also tested positive for coronavirus.
So the source of covid infection inside my family was a wedding function.. https://t.co/9YODdnSMP8— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) March 13, 2021
It seems he contracted the virus from his parents who he had met earlier.
