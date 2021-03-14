Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on Sunday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Request for prayers," he wrote.

National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar prayed for his recovery, acknowledging his untiring efforts, he said that Shafqaat played “a very important role” in curbing the spread of the disease in the capital city.

"Hope you get well soon," he said.

Shafqaat’s parents have also tested positive for coronavirus.

It seems he contracted the virus from his parents who he had met earlier.