PM’s adviser inaugurates state-of-the-art Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo
DUBAI – The newly constructed Pakistan’s Pavilion was formally handed over to Pakistan at a ceremony held at the Dubai Expo Centre on Sunday.
Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, Commerce Secretary Sualeh Farooqi, officials from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan’s Consulate at Dubai were present on the occasion.
Representatives of the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and office bearers of the Expo Dubai also attended the handover.
The Pakistan Pavilion will showcase the hidden treasure of the country, including 7000 years old civilization. Visitors will get knowledge about the country through digital visual experience. It will also promote the economic potential of Pakistan. The state of the art Pakistan Pavilion has been designed with flexibility in mind to transform into a business and culture centre contributing towards emerging Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dawood said, ‘’I would like to thank all the stakeholders who helped us in building this beautiful Pakistan Pavilion. It will serve as the hub of business opportunities and promoting our 7000 years old culture. I would also like to appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and the TDAP for their hard work. I would also like to thank the Government of the UAE for their support and cooperation”.
The Dubai Expo-2020 will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. It will be an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to connect around the world. Over six months, 192 countries, 25 million visitors will be the participant. Expo-2020 will allows the Pakistani business community access to networking with the international market and investors.
