Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The crescent for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad for the purpose.