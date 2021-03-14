Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan
Web Desk
09:48 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The crescent for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.

The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad for the purpose.

Ruet-e-Hilal meets for Shaban moon sighting ... 06:24 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting would be held on Sunday for sighting the crescent of the ...

More From This Category
PM’s adviser inaugurates state-of-the-art ...
08:49 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for ...
08:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Peshawar becomes first Pakistani city to ...
06:42 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
WATCH – PTI's Ghulam Sarwar reveals ministers ...
10:43 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Pakistan welcomes formation of Govt of National ...
09:15 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Twitter remains divided on UoL couple's expulsion ...
05:04 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas turns 30
05:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr