Shaban moon 2021 not sighted in Pakistan
09:48 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The crescent for the holy month of Shaban was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.
The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad for the purpose.
