Pakistan’s foreign minister flies to Germany tomorrow

07:51 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
Pakistan’s foreign minister flies to Germany tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on a three-day official visit to Germany starting tomorrow, on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas.

Qureshi will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Maas at the Federal Foreign Office.

He will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble and have interactions with other dignitaries.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU. Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.

