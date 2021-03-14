Moammar Rana’s mother dies of COVID-19 complications
03:12 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor and film director Moammar Rana has passed away on Sunday due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. She was under treatment at a private hospital in the provincial capital.

Rea Moammar Rana, daughter of Choorian actor, took to her Instagram story and wrote that her grandmother is no more. She also urged prayers for the departed soul.

The family has also requested people not to gather at the funeral to avoid the spread of the novel virus.

On the other hand, the top health authority has alarmed against the third and deadlier wave of COVID-19 in the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases recently.

Punjab imposes fresh Covid restrictions, limits ... 01:55 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday notified recent restrictions to stern the spread of novel Covid-19 ...

Earlier, NCOC Chief Asad Umar said the new wave is linked to the British strain that is already known to transmit more easily and spreads faster in multiple parts of the world.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Pakistan crossed 605,200 after 2,664 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,664 new cases, 32 ... 09:25 AM | 14 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 32 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,664 fresh cases ...

