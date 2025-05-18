ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has released a dossier to expose Indian aggression and falsehoods following a historic victory in the battle for truth.

According to reports, sources revealed that the dossier presents undeniable evidence of success in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the Pahalgam false flag, and Indian aggression.

The dossier includes facts about Operation Bunyan-un-Mursoos, satellite imagery, and credible international media reports on the Pahalgam false flag incident.

According to the dossier’s content: Pakistan is a champion of peace and will defend its sovereignty at all costs.

The dossier presents irrefutable evidence of an organized anti-Pakistan campaign and fake news spread by Indian media and social media accounts linked to RAW following the Pahalgam false flag.

Indian war-mongering media immediately spread false reports and misleading propaganda after the Pahalgam incident to create a warlike atmosphere. Even international media, Indian politicians, and the public raised questions about the false flag and the disgraceful role of Indian media.

The dossier also highlights Pakistan’s sincere efforts in calling for a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Innocent Pakistani children, women, and civilians were martyred in the cowardly Indian attacks.

Sources confirmed that all evidence of Indian aggression has been presented in the dossier. Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān Mursūs in response to this aggression to defend itself.

Operation Bunyān Mursūs crushed Indian ambitions and delivered a strong blow to Indian designs. In response to Indian aggression, Pakistan targeted only Indian military sites.

Only those Indian targets were struck from where unarmed and innocent Pakistanis were attacked. The dossier presents details of Indian losses with undeniable proof.

Diplomatic experts stated that by releasing this evidence-backed dossier, Pakistan has also achieved success on the diplomatic front. Pakistan has exposed Indian aggression with solid proof and dismantled Indian lies and misleading propaganda through truth and facts.