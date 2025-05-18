Hailstorms and gusty winds likely to hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert, forecasting hailstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, along with their surrounding areas.

According to the department’s alert, the region is likely to experience stormy weather, with the possibility of hailstorms and intense rainfall. Residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from the potential impacts of these adverse weather conditions.

The department has specifically warned of strong winds and hail that could cause damage, recalling that a similar weather event in the previous month caused significant damage in Islamabad, with several vehicle windows being shattered due to the sudden hailstorm.

Citizens are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the expected stormy conditions. Authorities have also advised people to secure loose objects and be cautious while driving, as sudden weather changes may cause hazardous road conditions.

As the season progresses, the region may experience more of these unpredictable weather patterns. Local officials are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that all safety measures are in place.