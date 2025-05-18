PSL 10: Multan Sultans set Quetta Gladiators a target of 186 runs

In the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Multan Sultans posted a challenging target of 186 runs for Quetta Gladiators. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Multan Sultans managed to score 185 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for just 4 runs, while opener Yasir Khan top-scored with a valuable 45 runs. Jehanzaib Sultan also contributed 25 runs to the total. Tayyab Tahir added 36 runs, Shahid Aziz scored 29, and Humayun Altaf made 16 runs before getting out. Peter Hatzoglou was dismissed for just 1 run.

On the bowling front, Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets. Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shehzad each took one wicket.

Earlier, Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first. Speaking before the match, Rizwan stated that the team would strive for a win in this final league match of the season. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakil, on the other hand, emphasized that they were aiming for a victory to secure a spot in the playoffs