Shahid Afridi visits LoC to show solidarity with soldiers

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi reached the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the public and the Pakistan Army.

He received a warm welcome in the Leepa Valley, where he also paid tribute at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Afridi met youth at the Leepa cricket ground and distributed signed bats and balls.

Speaking to the media, Shahid Afridi said, “I have come from Karachi on behalf of the Pakistani people and my family to thank the people of Leepa. If India attempts aggression again, it will be given a strong response.”

He also met with the victims of the Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth) and distributed aid cheques among them. The people of Leepa Valley presented Afridi with a handcrafted falcon made from walnut wood as a gift.