08:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army airlifts 22 LUMS students trapped in Gilgit snow
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army has rescued 22 students, who were trapped in Rato, an area of Gilgit Baltistan, due to heavy snowfall and landsliding, said ISPR on Monday. 

The students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums), who were in the area for skating, remained trapped in the area for around five days.

The university management then requested the army to rescue its students stranded in the mountainy area.

Following the request, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed troops to airlift the students through helicopters.  

The rescued students include 13 boys and 9 girls. They have been shifted to Rawalpindi safely.

