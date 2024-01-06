Search

Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
03:08 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs218,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 217,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs186,900 from Rs186,043 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,325 from Rs170,539, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,065 from $.2,058, the Association reported.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital shivers as cold wave hits ...

12:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Yamaha increases bikes prices by up to Rs14,000; Check new rates here

11:15 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Canada issues ‘high degree of caution' advisory for Pakistan amid ...

10:38 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beefs up surveillance at all airports after alert on new ...

12:51 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

No case of new coronavirus variant reported in Pakistan: minister 

10:43 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

US wants fair, free elections in Pakistan: State Dept

Pakistan

09:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Has winter vacations in Punjab actually extended? 

02:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather update: Provincial capital shivers as cold snap ...

10:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

11:40 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold ...

10:54 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Five Adiala Jail officials suspended after rape, murder of ...

12:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:29 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Religious Affairs minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th January 2024

Forex

Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: