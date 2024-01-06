Search

Another resolution lands in Senate demanding general elections on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD – A day after the Senate adopted a resolution proposing a delay in the upcoming February 8 general elections due to security concerns, another resolution was submitted on Saturday, advocating for adherence to “constitutional requirements” and the timely conduct of the polls.

The previous resolution, passed in a session with only 15 lawmakers present, sought to postpone the polls, but it faced opposition from PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan. This resolution was criticized by multiple political parties, despite the caretaker information minister affirming no directive from the prime minister or federal cabinet supported a delay.

In the latest development, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a fresh resolution, pressing for on-time elections. Whether this new resolution will be included in the agenda of the upcoming Senate session remains uncertain.

“The conduct of elections is a constitutional obligation. It’s the primary responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure the polls are held on time,” reads the draft of the resolution.

Highlighting a Supreme Court verdict on the polls and the ECP’s confirmation of the February 8 election date, the resolution condemned the Friday resolution as “unconstitutional and undemocratic.” It emphasized the Senate’s lack of authority to oppose constitutional mandates and called for adherence to the Supreme Court’s directives for fair elections.

Additionally, the resolution urged a level playing field for all political parties and demanded the nullification of the previous Senate resolution seeking a poll delay.

