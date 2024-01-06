Cabinet committee constituted to probe May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Division established a five-member committee charged with identifying the key figures involved in the events of May 9, 2023.
These events unfolded nationwide following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, aiming to pinpoint the “masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors” behind the incidents.
Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, assisted by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case, sparked widespread protests, leading to vandalism and violence on May 9 last year.
Termed a “dark chapter” by the military, these events prompted the intent to prosecute rioters under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. This decision received backing from the National Security Committee, despite opposition from human rights organizations and activists.
Subsequently, military courts have conducted trials for several individuals, including PTI activists, while some party leaders have resigned from PTI, denouncing the violence on Imran’s arrest day and the subsequent attacks on military installations.
In addition to legal proceedings, the caretaker government formed a committee today to investigate these incidents. As per a notification from the Cabinet Division, the committee comprises the ministers for law and justice, interior, information and broadcasting, human rights, and potentially a co-opted member to address arising issues during the committee’s proceedings.
The terms of references outlined for the committee include examining the May 9 events to determine the responsible individuals’ roles, identities, and causes, along with evaluating the immediate and long-term consequences. The committee is tasked with suggesting preventive measures to avoid similar breaches of national security and recommending improvements to existing legal frameworks to deter such occurrences.
The Interior Ministry will provide secretarial support, and the committee is expected to submit its report to the cabinet within a 14-day period.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
