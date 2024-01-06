Cabinet committee constituted to probe May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Division established a five-member committee charged with identifying the key figures involved in the events of May 9, 2023.

These events unfolded nationwide following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, aiming to pinpoint the “masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors” behind the incidents.

Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, assisted by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case, sparked widespread protests, leading to vandalism and violence on May 9 last year.

Termed a “dark chapter” by the military, these events prompted the intent to prosecute rioters under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. This decision received backing from the National Security Committee, despite opposition from human rights organizations and activists.

Subsequently, military courts have conducted trials for several individuals, including PTI activists, while some party leaders have resigned from PTI, denouncing the violence on Imran’s arrest day and the subsequent attacks on military installations.

In addition to legal proceedings, the caretaker government formed a committee today to investigate these incidents. As per a notification from the Cabinet Division, the committee comprises the ministers for law and justice, interior, information and broadcasting, human rights, and potentially a co-opted member to address arising issues during the committee’s proceedings.

The terms of references outlined for the committee include examining the May 9 events to determine the responsible individuals’ roles, identities, and causes, along with evaluating the immediate and long-term consequences. The committee is tasked with suggesting preventive measures to avoid similar breaches of national security and recommending improvements to existing legal frameworks to deter such occurrences.

The Interior Ministry will provide secretarial support, and the committee is expected to submit its report to the cabinet within a 14-day period.