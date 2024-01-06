Search

Pakistan

Cabinet committee constituted to probe May 9 riots

Web Desk
04:17 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
Cabinet committee constituted to probe May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Division established a five-member committee charged with identifying the key figures involved in the events of May 9, 2023. 

These events unfolded nationwide following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, aiming to pinpoint the “masterminds, planners, facilitators, and executors” behind the incidents.

Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau, assisted by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case, sparked widespread protests, leading to vandalism and violence on May 9 last year.

Termed a “dark chapter” by the military, these events prompted the intent to prosecute rioters under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. This decision received backing from the National Security Committee, despite opposition from human rights organizations and activists.

Subsequently, military courts have conducted trials for several individuals, including PTI activists, while some party leaders have resigned from PTI, denouncing the violence on Imran’s arrest day and the subsequent attacks on military installations.

In addition to legal proceedings, the caretaker government formed a committee today to investigate these incidents. As per a notification from the Cabinet Division, the committee comprises the ministers for law and justice, interior, information and broadcasting, human rights, and potentially a co-opted member to address arising issues during the committee’s proceedings.

The terms of references outlined for the committee include examining the May 9 events to determine the responsible individuals’ roles, identities, and causes, along with evaluating the immediate and long-term consequences. The committee is tasked with suggesting preventive measures to avoid similar breaches of national security and recommending improvements to existing legal frameworks to deter such occurrences.

The Interior Ministry will provide secretarial support, and the committee is expected to submit its report to the cabinet within a 14-day period.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

10:30 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

PM Kakar says govt to probe complaints about hurdles in electoral ...

06:28 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Senate committee approves bill abolishing colonial-era sedition law

09:37 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan may be sentenced to death in cipher case as justice is not ...

04:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC orders DG ISI to probe who leaked Bushra Bibi-Latif Khosa’s ...

10:41 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Supreme Court dismisses govt’s fact-finding committee in Faizabad ...

Pakistan

09:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Has winter vacations in Punjab actually extended? 

02:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather update: Provincial capital shivers as cold snap ...

10:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

TLP unveils election manifesto, new party flag

11:40 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Punjab CM Naqvi hints at extending schools winter vacations amid cold ...

10:54 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Five Adiala Jail officials suspended after rape, murder of ...

12:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:29 PM | 6 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Religious Affairs minister leaves for Saudi Arabia

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th January 2024

Forex

Rupee registers marginal gain against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check 6 Jan forex rates

Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.7 283.45
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.61 757.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.49 925.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 732.12 740.12
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.64
Swiss Franc CHF 331.46 333.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 January 2024

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/

Meanwhile,  22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: