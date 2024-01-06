Live telecast of SC proceedings to make justice system more transparent: CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa emphasized the significance of live telecasts of Supreme Court proceedings as a means to enhance transparency and allow the general public to witness the delivery of justice.

Speaking at a Federal Judicial Academy event on Saturday, the chief justice highlighted how aspiring legal professionals could benefit significantly from observing court hearings, emphasizing the role of technology in facilitating access to knowledge.

He acknowledged the transformative impact of technology, referring to its role in preserving resources, particularly in projects initiated across Punjab and other regions.

Chief Justice Isa emphasized the importance of reinstating the public’s trust in the justice system, underscoring the need for justice not only to be administered but also visibly accessible. He urged the audience to ensure impartial treatment of all parties involved in legal proceedings.

Expressing regret over the previous lack of recognition for court staff, he announced plans for Supreme Court staff to receive training at the Federal Judicial Academy, aiming to rectify this oversight.

Commending Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for implementing reforms at the academy, where judges undergo training across various phases, the chief justice highlighted the pivotal role of civil judges who are the first point of contact for applicants in the judiciary. He stressed that better-trained civil judges would alleviate the caseload burden on courts.

These discussions around transparency and trust within the judiciary come in light of previous criticism directed at the top judiciary regarding perceived “judicial activism” and its historical role in both removing elected prime ministers and empowering dictators.