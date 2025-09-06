Historic as Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood appointed UK Home Secretary

LONDON – Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood has been named as Home Secretary as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has carried out a sweeping reshuffle of his cabinet, introducing several new faces and reassigning key portfolios.

The historic appointment has made Shabana Mahmood one of the most prominent figures of South Asian heritage in the UK government.

She was previously Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice between 5 July 2024 and 5 September 2025. She was elected as the MP for Birmingham Ladywood in July 2024.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office at Downing Street, David Lammy has been appointed as the new Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister. His previous position as Foreign Secretary has now been filled by Yvette Cooper.

Other key appointments include Steve Reed as Secretary of State for Housing and Pat McFadden as the Work and Pensions Secretary.

Peter Kyle has taken on the role of Trade Secretary, while Liz Kendall has been appointed Science Secretary. Emma Reynolds has been named the new Environment and Agriculture Secretary.

Douglas Alexander has been assigned the role of Scotland Secretary, and Jonathan Reynolds has been appointed as the Chief Whip.

This reshuffle follows the resignation of Angela Rayner, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Minister.

According to British media reports, Rayner stepped down after concerns were raised regarding unpaid stamp duty on a property purchase in East Essex.